Siblings drown in water-filled pit in Chhattisgarh's Balrampur

Balrampur, Jul 12 (PTI) A boy and his sister drowned in a water-filled pit in Chhattisgarh's Balrampur district on Friday, a police official said.

The incident took place in the morning in Kesari village, the Raghunathnagar police station official said.

"Kartik Jaiswal (6) and his sister Deepa (5) fell into the pit while playing near their maternal grandparents' house. The pit was made as part of construction of a house nearby. A probe into the incident is underway," he added. PTI COR TKP BNM