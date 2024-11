Muzaffarnagar (UP), Nov 11 (PTI) Two siblings missing from home were found dead in a pond near their house in Ghari Dolat village of Shamili district, police on Monday said.

Salman, 5, and his sister Parvarish, 3, had gone missing Sunday morning and were found dead in the evening.

Kandhla Police Station SHO Chhitiz Kumar Singh said it is suspected that children slipped into the pond while playing and got trapped in the mud. PTI COR NAV VN VN