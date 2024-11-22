Siblings found dead under mysterious circumstances in Bengaluru

Bengaluru, Nov 22 (PTI) Two minor siblings were found dead under mysterious circumstances at their residence here on Thursday in a case of murder, police said on Friday.

Advertisment

Shubham (7) and Siya (3) were allegedly strangled to death with a rope, according to police.

The children's father, Sunil Kumar Sahoo, has accused his wife, Mamata, of "killing the children due to a marital dispute." Sahoo, a 30-year-old auto driver from Jharkhand, discovered his children’s bodies when he returned home in Subramanyapura around 9.30 pm on Thursday. He immediately rushed his children and his wife, who sustained a minor neck injury, to the hospital.

In his complaint, Sahoo claimed that his wife, frustrated and depressed due to their ongoing marital issues, killed the children. However, Mamata has denied any involvement in the crime, and police said she was at home during the incident.

Advertisment

CCTV footage reviewed by police confirmed that the father was not present at the time of the incident.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Lokesh B Jagalasar, citing preliminary investigations, said the children were strangled to death with a rope. There are conflicting claims from both parents regarding who was responsible for the murders. A case of murder has been registered, and the investigation is ongoing.

"The mother, who has a minor neck injury, is receiving treatment at the hospital. It remains to be seen whether the injury is self-inflicted or caused by another person," Jagalasar said.

Advertisment

"Initial findings suggest that the murder may be linked to the marital dispute, which was known to neighbours and relatives. However, the investigation is ongoing, and all claims are being thoroughly examined," he added.

Police are awaiting technical and forensic reports to further investigate the incident. No arrests have been made yet, as the mother is still hospitalised. PTI AMP SSK SA