Siblings injured as IED planted by Naxalites goes off in Chhattisgarh's Dantewada

Dantewada, Jun 27 (PTI) A man and his sister were injured after an improvised explosive device planted by Naxalites went off in Chhattisgarh's Dantewada district, a police official said on Thursday.

The incident took place on Wednesday midnight when Jururam Katlami (39) and his sister Roopa (25) were returning from Salepal village to their home in Gufapara-Mangnaar under Barsoor police station limits after attending a funeral, the official said.

"Katlami accidentally stepped on the pressure IED, which exploded, causing injuries to his right leg. Roopa sustained minor injuries to her face. They were first taken to a health centre in Barsoor and then shifted to Dantewada district hospital," he said.

Naxalites often plant IEDs along pathways and dirt tracks inside forests as well as beneath under-construction roads to target security personnel. PTI COR BNM