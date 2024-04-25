Siblings killed after speeding car hits bike in Rajasthan's Pali

Jaipur, Apr 25 (PTI) A 22-year-old man and his sister were killed on Thursday after a speeding car hit their bike in the Pali district in Rajasthan, police said. The victims have been identified as Mahendra Dewasi (22) and Bhanwari Devi (40), who were on their way to visit a temple, they said. According to police, the incident occurred on the Nadol Narlai road when a speeding car hit the bike, killing the siblings on the spot. A case was registered against the car driver who fled after the accident, they said. PTI SDA HIG HIG