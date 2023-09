Ballia (UP), Sep 29 (PTI) A 19-year-old man and his sister were killed after their motorcycle collided with a car in the Bansdih Kotwali area of this Uttar Pradesh Ballia district, police said on Friday.

Advertisment

The accident occurred on Thursday when Aditya and his 30-year-old sister Khushboo were returning home, they said.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem.

The driver fled the spot with his vehicle and efforts are underway to nab him, the police said. PTI COR CDN MNK SZM