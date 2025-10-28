Siblings killed in road accident in Jharkhand's Palamu

Medininagar, Oct 28 (PTI) A 21-year-old man and his elder sister died when their motorcycle collided head-on with another bike in Jharkhand’s Palamu district, police said on Tuesday.

A couple also suffered injuries in the accident that took place near Kamal Kedia village under the Lesliganj police station limits late on Monday, they said.

The deceased have been identified as Saraswati Devi (27) from Medininagar and Hement Kumar (21), a resident of Sons village.

“The two siblings were travelling on a bike and heading towards Lesliganj from Medininagar. Meanwhile, another motorcycle, on which the couple was seated, was coming from the opposite direction, resulting in a head-on collision,” said Manoj Kumar Jha, Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) of Lesliganj.

He said the couple suffered serious injuries, and have been admitted to Medinirai Medical College and Hospital (MMCH). PTI CORR RPS RBT