Siblings killed in road accident in UP

Bareilly (UP), Oct 29 (PTI) Two siblings were killed and their cousin was injured when a speeding truck hit their motorcycle from behind here on Tuesday, police said.

The incident took place on Narayan Nagla road under Baherhi police station area.

Station House Officer (SHO) Sanjay Tomar said Jatin (13), a resident of Simra village, was going to his school in Changa Tanda on a motorcycle with his elder sister Usha (22) and their cousin Anmol to appear in an online exam when a truck carrying fertiliser hit the two-wheeler from behind.

While Jatin and Usha died, Anmol was injured. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem and Anmol is undergoing treatment at a hospital, the SHO said.

The truck has been seized, he said.