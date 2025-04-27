Siblings sleeping outside home shot at by assailants in UP's Ahmal village

Mathura (UP), Apr 27 (PTI) A man and his sister sleeping on two cots outside their home in a village here have been grievously injured after unidentified assailants in a car shot at them, police said on Sunday.

The incident happened at Ahmal village under the Magorra police station limits in Mathura on Friday night.

According to police, the bullet pierced the man's leg and struck his sister in the stomach. Both the victims were immediately rushed to the district hospital, from where they were transferred to SN Medical College in Agra for advanced treatment, considering the severity of their injuries.

Magorra Station House Officer (SHO) Praveen Kumar Singh said Ahmal resident Chandrapal Singh was having his house rebuilt, due to which his son Vishvendra Singh and daughter Shalu, both adults, were sleeping on cots placed on a platform in the premises.

The SHO said around 10.30 pm on Friday some occupants in a white car enquired about Chandrapal's address and upon reaching the spot immediately opened fire at the sleeping siblings.

The siblings are currently undergoing treatment, they said.

Police said they have launched a hunt for the assailants and are investigating the motive behind the attack.