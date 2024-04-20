Siblings strangled by father in Delhi house, mother injured

New Delhi: A man allegedly strangled his nine-year-old daughter and his teenage son and attacked his wife in their house in Pandav Nagar here, police said on Saturday.

Advertisment

The police received a call from Ramji Chaurasia at 2 pm reporting foul smell from the house of his brother Shyamji, the accused, they said.

The police team reached the spot and broke open the door. They found the two children -- Kartik and Aastha -- dead and their mother Shammo (40) lying unconscious in a room, they said.

The victims were rushed to a hospital where the doctors declared the children dead on arrival. While the woman is undergoing treatment, she has suffered multiple injuries on her head, police said.

Advertisment

Ramji, who lives in the same neighbourhood, told the police that he had visited his brother's home on Friday evening but it was locked. He then visited again on Saturday and found it shut after which he tried to reach him on his phone but the calls went unanswered, they said.

He later noticed a foul smell emanating from the house, which made him suspicious and he approached the police, they said.

It is suspected that Shyamji, who runs a tea stall in Mayur Vihar, strangled his children and attacked his wife, before locking the house and fleeing, a police officer said.

The family lived in a rented accommodation, police said.

Teams have been formed to nab Shyamji, police said.