Siblings with several cases against their names externed from Latur, Solapur and Dharashiv

Latur, Oct 19 (PTI) Two brothers with several cases against their names have been externed from Latur, Solapur and Dharashiv (formerly Osmanabad) districts for one year, a police official said on Thursday.

Sandeep Garad (35) and Praveen Garad (22) from Birvali village in Ausa tehsil have cases against their names for alleged involvement in illicit liquor trade, assault etc, including six in Bhada police station, he said.

The externment order was issued on Wednesday by Superintendent of Police Somay Munde, he added.