SIC arrests one more person in illegal teacher appointment case in Arunachal

Itanagar, May 28 (PTI) The Special Investigation Cell (Vigilance) of the Arunachal Pradesh Police has arrested one more person in connection with a case of illegal appointments in the education department of Siang district.

The arrest was made pertaining to a case registered at the SIC (Vigilance) on December 20 last year, on the basis of a report of one Tajing Saroh, regarding illegal appointments of primary teachers (PRTs) and multi-tasking staff (MTS) in the education department of Siang district.

The SIC arrested Nong Paron (37), working as an upper division clerk (UDC) at the deputy director of school education (DDSE) office at Boleng on Monday, SIC Superintendent of police Anant Mittal said.

This is the second arrest made in this particular case. On May 1, a retired DDSE Talem Jamoh was arrested in the case.

Paron was arrested after a thorough scrutiny of documents, interrogation of suspects and technical analysis, the SP said, adding that the arrested person is a native of Rengging village in East Siang district.

As many as 13 individuals, mostly government officials, have been arrested in the job scam in the state education department reported from various districts, so far.

The SIC investigation into illegal appointments in the state’s education department is on and all facets of the case are being investigated in detail, Mittal added. PTI UPL UPL RG