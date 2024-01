Thiruvananthapuram, Jan 15 (PTI) A Sichuan Airlines flight from Chengdu in China to Chennai was diverted to the international airport here on Monday morning due to bad weather conditions in the capital city of Tamil Nadu.

The cargo flight safely landed at the airport here around 8.37 am, officials of the Thiruvananthapuram International Airport Ltd (TIAL) said.