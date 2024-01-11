Siddaramaiah asks Rajnath Singh to allow Karnataka tableau for R-Day parade

Bengaluru, Jan 11 (PTI) Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has written to Defence Minister Rajnath Singh requesting him to allow the state to showcase its tableau themed 'Brand Bengaluru' in the Republic Day parade at 'Kartavya Path' this year.

Expressing his displeasure over the Centre’s denial to present its tableau, he said the decision had hurt the sentiments of Kannadigas.

In a letter addressed to Singh, which he shared on 'X', Siddaramaiah said Karnataka has been taking part in the Republic Day parade at Kartavya Path, New Delhi, with its tableau for the last 14 years consecutively.

He underlined that Karnataka has won numerous prizes for its tableaux in the Republic Day parades with various themes, such as Maha Mastakabhishek of Bhagwan Baahubali (2005), Architecture of Hoysala (2008), Bidari Art of Bidar (2011), Bhootaradhane (2012), Channapattana Toys (2015) and Traditional Art Forms of Karnataka (2022).

Each tableau in Karnataka shows the rich culture, folklore and traditions of the state.

The theme 'Brand Bengaluru' was selected from among the five themes proposed by Karnataka for the 2024 Republic Day parade.

"The state had presented the key-model and the music before the selection committee and it had asked us to attend the next meeting with certain modifications. However, after the last round of meeting, Karnataka has not been included in the 2024 Republic Day parade to be conducted at Kartavya Path. Instead, the tableau has been accommodated in the 'Bharat Parv' section at the Red Fort," Siddaramaiah said.

According to him, the tableau themed 'Brand Bengaluru' depicts how the iconic city of Bengaluru has leapfrogged in development and yet is firmly rooted in its culture and tradition.

The state's contribution to 'Vikasit Bharat' is immense - be it technology, entrepreneurship or tax contribution. The grand Terminal-2 of the Kempe Gowda International Airport is the newest feather in its cap. It has been declared as one of the most beautiful airports in the world by UNESCO, the chief minister pointed out.

"The decision not to allow Karnataka tableau at this year's Republic Day parade has hurt the sentiments of Kannadigas. The exclusion has met with strong disappointment from the people of Karnataka," Siddaramaiah said.

"To avoid hurting the sentiments of seven crore Kannadigas, it is requested to allow Karnataka to showcase its tableau themed 'Brand Bengaluru' in the Republic Day Parade 2024 at Kartavya Path, instead of limiting it to 'Bharat Parv' exhibition at the Red Fort," he added. PTI GMS GMS KH