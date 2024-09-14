Siddaramaiah built house on site allotted to Dalit with disability, alleges Kumaraswamy

Bengaluru, Sep 14 (PTI) Union Minister and JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy on Saturday accused Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah of building a house illegally on a site allotted to a Dalit with a disability during his tenure as the deputy chief minister.

He said the allegations against the CM regarding illegalities in the allotment of 14 sites to his wife in a layout by the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA), in connection with which the Governor has given approval for investigation against him, were not the only ones committed by Siddaramaiah in Mysuru.

"....haven't we now seen what he has done for the farmers? Are we not seeing (developments) in Mysuru (referring to MUDA site allotment scam)? Let these15 sites (14 actually) be there on one side. As the Deputy CM, he had built a house. On whose land did you build the house. Do you want records of it? I'm asking the chief minister," Kumaraswamy said.

Speaking to reporters here, he said, "Who built the house illegally on a MUDA site allotted to a Dalit? Taking 15 sites is not the only thing against you (Siddaramaiah), you have a series of things in Mysuru. A Dalit, who is handicapped, had paid Rs 24,000 to MUDA and the site was allotted to him, but in that place, by creating false documents in the name of Sakamma, you took 10,000 sq ft from Sakamma and constructed the house." "When that Dalit came and saw on his site someone had constructed a house. People might have forgotten the developments that took place then, but Kumaraswamy still has the documents. He (Siddaramaiah) repeatedly says that his (life) is an open book. Open it and say whom was the site sold later? Who still possesses it? Just for name sake, a sale was shown. If that (issue) is brought out, another 'Ramayana' will start," the Union Minister for Steel and Heavy Industries added.

Siddaramaiah had served as the Deputy Chief Minister of Karnataka from 1996 to 1999 and from 2004 to 2005 while he was a member of the Janata Dal and Janata Dal (Secular) respectively, but Kumaraswamy did not specify as to when this happened.