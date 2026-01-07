Siddaramaiah cannot be compared with Devaraj Urs, says BJP veteran Yediyurappa

Bengaluru, Jan 7 (PTI) As Siddaramaiah became the longest serving Chief Minister of Karnataka on Wednesday, veteran BJP leader S Yediyurappa said it was not right to draw any comparison between him and the late Devaraj Urs, whose record the Congress leader broke.

He also said BJP was working towards forming government with a huge majority in Karnataka in the 2028 Assembly polls, and expressed confidence about the party's victory in the upcoming local body polls.

In his second term as chief minister, 77-year-old Siddaramaiah surpassed Devaraj Urs' record as the longest serving CM of the state for 2,792 days.

"Things cannot be compared with Devaraj Urs, who had done good work. His administrative style was different from his (Siddaramaiah). At a time when this government is immersed in corruption, people won't like such claims of big achievement," Yediyurappa said in response to a question on Siddaramaiah surpassing Urs' record.

Speaking to reporters here, he said BJP is winning the upcoming local body polls.

"Our workers are working with enthusiasm, and you will see in the days to come, how we will win in the local body polls," he added.

Stating that meetings with district level party leaders are being held aimed at strengthening the organisation, the former CM said discussions are being held regarding the upcoming polls on how to expose the "maladministration of this Congress government", and regarding ensuring the victory of party candidates. PTI KSU SA