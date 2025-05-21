Siddaramaiah condemns behaviour of SBI Branch Manager refusing to speak in Kannada

Bengaluru, May 21 (PTI) Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Wednesday condemned the behaviour of an SBI Branch Manager in Anekal taluk for refusing to speak in Kannada after a video of her allegedly arguing with a customer over the state's language went viral on social media.

During the purported argument between the woman branch manager and the customer in the video that surfaced on Tuesday, the manager can be heard saying that "I will not speak in Kannada for sure.......but Hindi." She could be repeatedly heard saying that she would not speak in Kannada even as the customer cited Reserve Bank of India (RBI) regulations, claiming that bank employees are required to communicate in the regional language.

The incident drew strong condemnation from Kannada activists and pro-Kannada groups, who demanded an official apology and action against the staff.

Taking to 'X', CM appreciated SBI's swift action in transferring the official and said that such incidents must not recur.

"The behaviour of the SBI Branch Manager in Surya Nagara, Anekal Taluk refusing to speak in Kannada & English and showing disregard to citizens, is strongly condemnable. We appreciate SBI's swift action in transferring the official. The matter may now be treated as closed," the Chief Minister said.

However, Siddaramaiah said that such incidents must not recur and that all bank employees must treat customers with dignity and make every effort to speak in the local language.

"I urge the @FinMinIndia & Dept of Financial Services to mandate cultural and language sensitisation training for all bank staff across India.

Respecting local language is respecting the people," he said, adding the hashtag #KannadaFirst. PTI AMP ADB