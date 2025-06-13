Siddaramaiah condoles demise of Vijay Rupani, says he made notable contributions as RS member

Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Friday condoled the demise of former Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani, who was among those killed in the Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad and said he made notable contributions as a Rajya Sabha MP.

The crash occurred on Thursday afternoon when a Boeing 787 Dreamliner (AI 171), carrying 242 people, crashed into a medical college complex in Ahmedabad shortly after take-off from Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport.

Taking to social media platform 'X', Siddaramaiah said, "Paying respects to Shri Vijay Rupani, who was among the victims of the tragic air crash in Ahmedabad. He had served as Gujarat's Chief Minister and earlier made notable contributions as a Rajya Sabha MP." Recalling his interactions with the former Gujarat CM, he said, "We had interacted on a few occasions while serving as chief ministers of our respective states. My condolences to his family and loved ones during this difficult time." Senior BJP leader Rupani (68) was the chief minister of Gujarat from August 2016 to September 2021. He steered Gujarat through a critical post-COVID recovery phase.