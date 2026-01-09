Siddaramaiah credits people, Cong high command for becoming Karnataka’s longest-serving CM

Vijayapura (Karnataka), Jan 9 (PTI) Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Friday said he is the longest-serving CM of the state, attributing the achievement to the blessings of the people and the Congress high command.

In his second term, the 77-year-old Siddaramaiah on January 7 surpassed the record set by Devaraj Urs, becoming the longest-serving CM of Karnataka with 2,792 days in office.

"Ministers M B Patil, Shivananda Patil, and all the legislators from the district have felicitated me as I have surpassed the late Devaraj Urs’ record. He was CM for about seven years and 239 days. I equalled it on January 6, and as of today, January 9, I have been CM for three days more than him," Siddaramaiah said.

Addressing the gathering, he added, "This has been possible because of the blessings of all of you and the Congress high command—Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge. Because of their support, I have been able to serve as CM twice and also become the longest-serving CM. I thank the people of the state for this." On the occasion, Siddaramaiah inaugurated new developmental projects worth Rs 82 crore and laid foundation stones for the projects totalling over Rs 730 crore, all for Vijayapura district.

He also inaugurated a cycling velodrome, reportedly the first of its kind in South India. "Vijayapura and Bagalkote districts have produced several cyclists for the state and the country," he said.

Highlighting the long-standing demand for a medical college in Vijayapura, Siddaramaiah announced that a government medical college will be established in the district in the near future.

He further said that Karnataka currently has 71 medical colleges, of which 22 are government-run.