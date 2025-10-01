Siddaramaiah defends caste census, accuses BJP of wanting ''inequality to persist''

Bengaluru, Oct 1 (PTI) Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Wednesday defended the Social and Educational Survey—widely referred to as the "caste census"—underway in the state, asserting that the data from the survey will help ensure equality in society.

The CM also hit out at the opposition BJP, alleging that the party wants inequality to persist in society because it wants the supremacy of one community to continue.

"This is a Social and Educational Survey. There is inequality in society. To ensure equality, we need data regarding poverty, unemployment and illiteracy among people belonging to various castes. Only when we know this data can we ensure equality, as envisioned by Ambedkar," Siddaramaiah told reporters in response to a question.

He also took a dig at Union Minister and JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy for his reported statement that society will not benefit from the caste census.

The survey, being conducted by the Karnataka State Commission for Backward Classes, began on September 22 and is scheduled to continue until October 7.

Alleging that the BJP wants inequality to persist in society because they want one community's supremacy, the CM said, "They don't think about anything else." "Why has the central government decided to do caste enumeration during the upcoming national census? They are doing it under pressure from us (Congress) and Rahul Gandhi," he claimed.

The BJP has accused the Congress of trying to divide Hindus through this caste census in the state. Some of its leaders, including Union Minister Pralhad Joshi and Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya, have even spoken about boycotting the exercise.

To a question on Kumaraswamy advising him not to confront the Centre, and to submit a proposal to the Union government seeking compensation for rain- and flood-related damages in the state, Siddaramaiah said, "Let Kumaraswamy ensure the compensation from the Centre; we will give the memorandum." Welcoming Kumaraswamy's statement, he, however, pointed out that "in 2023, when there was a drought in the state, we had to go to the Supreme Court to get the compensation. The Centre gave compensation only after the Supreme Court's orders".