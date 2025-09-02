Siddaramaiah defends inviting Banu Mushtaq to inaugurate Mysuru Dasara

Mysuru, Sep 2 (PTI) Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Tuesday once again defended the decision to invite International Booker Prize winner Banu Mushtaq to inaugurate this year's Mysuru Dasara, reiterating that the festival is celebrated by everyone as 'Nada Habba' (state festival).

To a question about the BJP's 'Chamundeshwari temple chalo' rally on Chamundi hill, the CM said, "Let them do it, who said no?" BJP leaders, including R Ashoka, have warned about launching 'Chamundeshwari Devastana (temple) chalo' rally, alleging that the Hindu religious centres are being targeted by the ruling Congress as part of a "toolkit" by claiming that the Chamundi Hill which houses the famous Chamundeshwari Temple and the Goddess there does not belong to Hindus alone.

On the controversy over inviting Mushtaq to inaugurate the Dasara festival, Siddaramaiah said, "Mirza Ismail was the Diwan of Mysuru. The then Maharaja used to make him sit on the howdah along with him during the Dasara procession...in 2017 poet K S Nissar Ahmed had inaugurated the Dasara. Where were BJP and RSS then? " Terming the Mushtaq's alleged comments regarding -- Kannada being worshiped as Goddess "Bhuvaneshwari" and Kannada flag having the colours of arishina (turmeric yellow) and kumkuma (vermillion red) -- as a "different issue", he said, "I don't know whether she had said such things. But, she is a writer in Kannada. Without affection or love for Kannada can she write in Kannada? She has won the International Booker Prize for her work." Objections have been raised by BJP leaders and others to the state government's decision to invite Mushtaq to inaugurate the Dasara festivities, following an old video that went viral, in which she has reportedly expressed reservations about worshipping the Kannada language as "Goddess Bhuvaneshwari", stating that it was exclusionary to people like her (minorities).

Several BJP leaders have asked Mushtaq to clarify her reverence towards Goddess Chamundeshwari before consenting to inaugurate the Dasara festival. However, Mushtaq, on her part, has said that her statement has been distorted by making selective parts of her old speech go viral on social media.

Dasara is traditionally inaugurated by showering flowers on the idol of goddess Chamundeshwari, the presiding deity of Mysuru and its royals, amid chanting of Vedic hymns, at the premises of Chamundeshwari temple atop the Chamundi Hills in Mysuru.

Responding to a question on a reported statement by BJP leaders that they have no objections if Mushtaq comes to inaugurate Dasara, adorning herself with turmeric, vermillion and flowers, the CM hitting out at the opposition party said, Mysuru Dasara is Nada Habba (state festival), and people of all faiths participate and celebrate it.

"She belongs to the Muslim community. Is it there in her religion to do such things? How can you ask someone from another religion to apply vermillion, become a Hindu to participate in the Nada Habba?" he asked.