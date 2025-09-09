Siddaramaiah directs Chief Secy to ensure safe return of 39 Kannadigas stranded at Kathmandu airport

Bengaluru, Sep 9 (PTI) Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Tuesday directed Chief Secretary Shalini Rajneesh to take measures to ensure the safe return of 39 Kannadigas stranded at the Kathmandu airport.

Nepal reeled under a serious political crisis on Tuesday as Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli resigned in the face of massive anti-government protests with the demonstrators attacking private residences of several high-profile leaders, headquarters of political parties and even vandalising the parliament, a day after 19 people died in police action against the agitators.

"The sudden nationwide protests by students and youth in Nepal have created a tense atmosphere across the country. As a result, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has instructed the Chief Secretary to the government, Shalini Rajneesh, to ensure the safe return of 39 Kannadigas stranded at the Kathmandu airport to the state," the Chief Minister's office said in a statement.

"The Chief Secretary has discussed with the concerned officials and taken necessary action," it said. PTI KSU KH