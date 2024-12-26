Siddaramaiah, DKS hail Manmohan Singh, K'taka to observe 7-day state mourning for ex-PM

Bengaluru, Dec 26 (PTI) Condoling the passing away of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Thursday called him a statesman of unparalleled wisdom.

He said Singh's legacy will continue to inspire generations.

Meanwhile, the Congress-ruled Karnataka announced seven days of state mourning as a mark of respect to the former Prime Minister.

The Chief Minister's office in a statement also said government holiday has been declared on December 27.

Manmohan Singh, the architect of India's economic reforms, died in New Delhi on Thursday night. He was 92.

"Deeply saddened by the passing of former Prime Minister Shri Manmohan Singh ji. A statesman of unparalleled wisdom, his leadership and vision left an indelible mark on our nation," Siddaramaiah posted on 'X'.

"It was during his tenure as PM that I became the CM of Karnataka for the first time. His encouragement of our budgetary measures and the influence of landmark UPA policies like the Right to Food Act shaped Karnataka's progress and welfare initiatives. My heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones," he said.

Singh's death was announced by the All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Delhi, where he was admitted in the Emergency ward around 8.30 PM in a critical condition.

Deputy CM D K Shivakumar condoled the death of Singh and said an era defined by statesmanship, integrity and quiet strength came to an end with his demise.

Posting a picture of him with Singh on social media platform 'X', Shivakumar said his vision for the nation both as the PM and the economic architect during one of its most defining moments truly speaks volumes about his resilient leadership.

"His passing away feels like a personal loss to me- not only was he an extraordinary leader, but he was an extraordinary human being as well! My deepest condolences to the family members and loved ones as we bid farewell to a true son of the soil," he added.

Former PM and JD(S) supremo H D Deve Gowda said Singh will be remembered in history as the man who changed the course of India's economic future.

"Very sad to know the passing away of former Prime Minister, Shri Manmohan Singh. He was a good and patient man, a brilliant economist, and a colleague I valued and respected. He will be remembered in history as the man who changed the course of India's economic future. RIP," Gowda posted on 'X'. PTI AMP KSU SA