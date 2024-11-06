Siddaramaiah has done no wrong, appeared before Lokayukta respecting law: D K Shivakumar

Bengaluru, Nov 6 (PTI) Asserting that Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has done no wrong, Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Wednesday said the CM appeared before the Lokayukta police for questioning in the MUDA site allotment case, respecting the law.

The CM, named as accused number one in the FIR lodged by the Lokayukta police, faces allegations of irregularities in the allotment of 14 sites by the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) to his wife, Parvathi B M.

The Lokayukta police questioned Siddaramaiah for about two hours on Wednesday.

"As Chief Minister, he (Siddaramaiah) has respected and abided by the law. Despite our pre-planned campaign for the assembly bypolls, the CM skipped the campaign and appeared before the Lokayukta, as he was served notice," Shivakumar, who is also the state Congress chief, said.

Speaking to reporters, Shivakumar noted, "We could have sought an exemption or a week's time, but with an intention to avoid any misuse of power and respecting the law, the CM appeared before the Lokayukta police." "He (CM) has done no wrong. Has he signed any documents or given any approvals? Nothing, but he was still called for questioning, and he appeared before investigating officials," he added.

Siddaramaiah appeared before the Lokayukta police in response to a summons and answered questions posed by a team led by Lokayukta Superintendent of Police (SP) T J Udesh, according to official sources. His wife, who is named as accused number two, was questioned on October 25.

The FIR, registered by the Mysuru-based Lokayukta police on September 27, names Siddaramaiah, his wife, his brother-in-law Mallikarjuna Swamy, and Devaraju — from whom Swamy purchased land later gifted to Parvathi — among others.

Swamy and Devaraju have already deposed before the Lokayukta police. PTI KSU SSK KH