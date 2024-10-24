Siddaramaiah launches 'Gruha Arogya' initiative

Bengaluru, Oct 24 (PTI) Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Thursday launched the "Gruha Arogya": "Healthcare at Your Doorstep" initiative here, aimed at providing free health check-ups and treatment to citizens at their homes.

This scheme, a flagship program of the Department of Health and Family Welfare for the control and management of non-communicable diseases seeks to reach underprivileged sections and ensure timely detection of diseases, officials said.

The program has been launched for Kolar district initially and subsequently the scheme shall be scaled up to include all districts after two months, officials said.

According to the Health Department, a total budget of Rs 92.75 crore has been earmarked for this program by Karnataka government.

The burden of non-communicable diseases in India is significant and is on the rise leading to significant mortality and morbidity.

Approximately 63 per cent of all deaths in India are due to non-communicable diseases.

"Gruha Arogya" scheme has been launched in Karnataka as a preventive measure to reduce incidence of complications and premature mortality due to non-communicable diseases.

Sharing his personal experience, the Chief Minister said, "I have been managing diabetes for the past 30 years with regular exercise and a disciplined lifestyle. It is possible to control the condition with proper care." He also noted that it had been 24 years since he underwent a stent procedure, and he continues to actively engage in party and government activities while following medical advice.

Underscoring the importance of early diagnosis, he said, "Health issues should not be concealed." "Many people, especially from economically weaker sections, cannot afford to visit hospitals. This initiative will ensure health services reach their doorstep." He observed that several people avoid health screenings due to financial constraints, leading to undetected diseases.

"Our aim is to ensure every household is covered through these door-to-door health check-ups. Early detection of conditions like cancer improves treatment outcomes, while diseases such as diabetes and hypertension can be effectively managed with lifestyle changes," the CM said.

Addressing the misconceptions about diet and diabetes, he said, "there is a myth that consuming eggs, fish, or meat worsens diabetes. Balanced nutrition is key, and eliminating certain foods is not the solution." He said that stress and increased consumption of chemically-treated food have contributed to rising health issues.

Health Minister Dinesh Gundurao said that this is a visionary project and will play an important role in saving the lives of people in rural areas.

Stating that 26.9 per cent of the people in the state are suffering from high blood pressure and 15.6 per cent are suffering from diabetes, he said that the main aim of the scheme is to prevent death and health complications caused by it.

"Also 11.5 per cent people are suffering from oral cancer in the state; 26 per cent of people are suffering from breast cancer and 18.3 per cent are cases of cervical cancer...The scheme is not just about checking people's blood pressure, diabetes and supplying medicine... In the long run, people can be protected from life-threatening diseases like kidney failure, heart attacks, strokes caused by these non-communicable diseases," he said.

According to health department, As part of the scheme, teams comprising Community Health Officers, Primary Health Care Officers, Health Inspecting Officers, ASHAs shall carry out door to door visits in their Ayushman Arogya Mandir area for screening of major non-communicable diseases including diabetes, hypertension and three common cancers namely oral cancer, breast and cervical cancer (aimed at women) for individuals aged 30 years of age and above.

Screening shall be done on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Fridays, and Saturdays until all houses are covered. Apart from this screening for signs and symptoms of Obstructive Sleep Apnea (OSA) and Mental Health Conditions will also be done. Counseling on lifestyle modification measures to prevent and control non-communicable diseases will be given to all individuals by the teams, it stated.

"Individuals who are suffering from Diabetes and Hypertension shall be provided requisite medicines free of cost during the screening visits. Additionally, provision will be made to provide medicines for treatment of Non Communicable Diseases (NCDs) for senior citizens, specially abled patients and patients who are on palliative care on a regular basis," the health department said in a statement.

Monthly camps will be conducted at Ayushman Arogya Mandirs on fixed days where follow up of identified patients suffering from NCDs will be conducted by a Medical Officer, it stated. PTI AMP AMP SA