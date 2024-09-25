Siddaramaiah praises Rahul, Venugopal at Congress event in Kerala

Malappuram (Kerala), Sep 25 (PTI) Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Wednesday attended a Congress function in this northern Kerala district and lavished praise on party leader Rahul Gandhi and AICC General Secretary (Organisation) K C Venugopal.

At the event, which was also attended by Venugopal, Siddaramaiah described the powerful AICC General Secretary as a "political Chanakya" who was the driving force behind Gandhi's "Bharat Jodo Yatra".

Praising Gandhi, the Congress veteran said that he is a leader who works in accordance with the Constitution of the country.

Siddaramaiah was speaking after presenting Venugopal with the Best Public Activist Award, instituted in memory of veteran Congress leader and former minister, the late Aryadan Mohammed, in Nilambur, located in this district.

Describing K C Venugopal as a "political Chanakya," Siddaramaiah said his contribution to the Congress party was immense.

The CM recalled that during the 2018 Karnataka Assembly polls, he wanted to contest from the Chamundeshwari constituency. It was Venugopal who advised him to contest from two segments.

Siddaramaiah said that while he won in Badami, he lost in Chamundeshwari.

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister launched a scathing attack on the BJP, accusing it of dividing people by playing politics in the name of religion and caste.

He urged everyone to work together to keep the saffron party away from power.

He also criticised the opposition JD(S) in Karnataka, alleging it is no longer a secular party, as it has joined hands with the "communal" BJP.

Stating that the Congress secured power in the state after defeating these two parties, he added that his government has now completed one year and four months in office.

"The BJP is a party that divides people by playing politics in the name of religion and caste," the Congress veteran alleged.

He said his government is now implementing the five guarantees announced by the party during the elections, and Rs 56,000 crore has been set aside for this purpose for the year 2024-25.

He further stated that the Congress party and the government are tirelessly working for marginalised sections of society, such as Dalits, labourers, and women.

Hailing the teachings of renowned social reformer and spiritual guru Sree Narayana Guru of Kerala and Karnataka's Basavanna, he noted that both had advocated against communalism.

Speaking after receiving the award, Venugopal praised Siddaramaiah as a respected leader in the Congress party. He then spoke about his association with the late leader Aryadan Mohamed and highlighted Mohamed's significant contributions to the Congress party. PTI LGK TGB SA