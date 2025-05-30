Siddaramaiah pulls up officials on L&O, questions on child marriage, POCSO cases

Bengaluru, May 30 (PTI) Expressing concerns over "anti-constitutional and anti-people" forces becoming active in the state, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, while asserting that both law & order and development are directly related, instructed officials to take preventive measures, and said if not they will be held responsible.

He also questioned about 700 child marriage cases in a year, and 1,395 Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) cases this year.

The CM was speaking at the review meeting with Deputy Commissioners (DCs) of all districts and CEOs of all Zilla Panchayats in the state.

"No one should act against the intentions and objectives of the Constitution. Such forces should not be allowed to grow under any circumstances. In recent times, such forces have been rising, and it should be nipped in the bud. Whoever it may be, it is the responsibility of the DC, CEO and SPs to ensure that such forces do not grow," Siddaramaiah was quoted as saying to officials by his office in a statement.

Noting that "anti-constitutional, anti-people evil forces" are becoming active in some places, he said, "No matter how influential they are, if they violate the law, take action against them. Otherwise, we will take action against you." Siddaramaiah's statement came against the backdrop of the alleged deteriorating law and order situation in the coastal region, especially the Dakshina Kannada district, in the wake of the killing of a 32-year-old Abdul Rahiman in Bantwal taluk on Tuesday.

Rahiman's murder comes close on the heels of Hindu activist Suhas Shetty's killing on May 1 in the communally sensitive Dakshina Kannada district.

Highlighting that if law and order deteriorates, the development of the state cannot take place, as both are directly related, the CM said, if law and order deteriorates, development will be stunted, and warned that the DCs and Superintendent of Police of the district will be directly responsible for this.

Further pointing out that DC are the district level peace committee presidents, and that preventive measures should be taken to maintain peace, instead of doing post-mortems after the peace is disturbed, he asked, "What is the problem in taking preventive measures in advance?" Questioning as to why child marriage do not come to the notice of the DCs, Siddaramaiah asked don't their subordinates report to them? "If your subordinates do not tell you, it means that you are not efficient. You have no control over the officials. It means that they are not afraid of you," he said.

"This year (2024-25), 700 child marriages have taken place. Incidents of becoming mothers in childhood have also been reported. There have been many reports about this. It has come to my attention that even the FIR has not been registered in some places. How is it that 700 child marriages are happening even after so many years of independence? There are laws and regulations to prevent child marriage. However, they have not been used effectively in some places. Isn't this wrong?" he asked.

Pointing out that 1,395 POCSO cases have been registered in the state this year (January-April, 2025), Siddaramaiah said strict legal action should be taken in POCSO cases. "Criminal cases should be registered against the guilty and proper punishment should be ensured." PTI KSU KH