Siddaramaiah rejects phone tapping charges, calls it 'desperate statements of dissatisfied souls'

Bengaluru, Feb 3 (PTI) Hitting back at the opposition over allegations of phone-tapping to spy on D K Shivakumar's camp, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Tuesday termed the charges as "desperate statements of dissatisfied souls".

Rejecting attempts to portray a rift between him and Shivakumar, Siddaramaiah said their relationship remained strong and would not be affected by such allegations. He described their bond as being like "milk and honey." The allegations by opposition BJP and JD(S) leaders come amid the ongoing power tussle between Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar for the CM post, with speculation of a possible "power-sharing" arrangement between the two at the time of the government formation in 2023.

"...this is a desperate statement of dissatisfied souls," Siddaramaiah said in a statement.

"This time, after our party came to power, these unemployed opposition leaders have been trying to create mistrust between Shivakumar and me. Let both of them know that this may ease the sourness that has filled them, but it will not affect our relationship, which is like milk and honey," he said.

Noting that one of the persons making the allegation was a former CM of the state and the other was the Deputy Chief Minister and Home Minister, the CM said the Intelligence Department was with the Chief Minister during their time too.

"If we look at their statements, it seems that both of them are making these allegations based on the strength of their experience," he added.

Amid reports that Siddaramaiah was using state intelligence to monitor the movements of Shivakumar's camp, Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Assembly R Ashoka alleged complete politicisation of administration under the CM.

Asserting that Karnataka deserves governance, not surveillance politics, he said, CM Siddaramaiah must stop misusing State Intelligence for personal political survival.

JD(S) leader and Union Minister H D Kumaraswamy also claimed that information is being gathered about ruling party legislators and leaders through intelligence, in a "big way." Noting that Congress is a party with internal democracy, Siddaramaiah said the Congress is not BJP, which trembles before the Prime Minister, nor is it the JD(S), which is run by a single family.

"None of our MLAs are supporters of Shivakumar or me... they are supporters of the Congress party. They have all the freedom to express their opinions within the framework of party discipline, and have meals (dinner) together. But, no matter what any MLA says, ultimately, all of us including Shivakumar and I, will bow to the orders of our party high command. We have both said this a hundred times. This is the ultimate truth," he said.

"If the BJP and JD(S) leaders have any evil idea to spread false news, spoil our relationship and woo Shivakumar, I wish them all the best for their daydreams," he said.

Pointing to 'Operation Kamala' among other things that happened in state politics, when the opposition parties were in power, the CM said the state saw five Chief Ministers from 2004 to 2013 and three Chief Ministers from 2018 to 2023, because of their "mutual distrust, hatred, jealousy, and backstabbing tactics." "In 2018, when Kumaraswamy was Chief Minister, his current political partner B Y Vijayendra (state BJP chief) had alleged that the phone of Nirmalanandanatha Swamiji of Adichunchanagiri math was tapped. The CBI, which investigated this, had said that the phones of not just one Swamiji, but seven Swamijis were tapped. Will the BJP simply leave Kumaraswamy alone, who has proven himself untrustworthy? They may have also engaged spies against him. Let us remember that the people of the state have rejected both these parties because of such foolishness," he said.

According to Siddaramaiah, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is trying to control not only opposition leaders but also potential competitors within his own party by abusing his power through government machinery.

"Do such people leave political opponents?" he asked, as he asserted that neither he nor any leader of his party will bow down to such threats.

Alleging that Kumaraswamy may have learned the lesson of espionage from his father and former PM H D Deve Gowda, Siddaramaiah said, "It is in the pages of history that the Congress party withdrew its support because he (Gowda) spied on Sitaram Kesari, the then Congress party president, who made him the Prime Minister. It is a regrettable fact that a Kannadiga missed the opportunity to become the Prime Minister for a long time due to this distrust and petty things." "I wish that Kumaraswamy and Ashok, instead of wasting their precious moments in such crooked politics, would work as a constructive opposition party and do good for the state... Despite all the tricks and antics of the opposition parties, the Congress party will complete this term and the Congress Chief Minister will remain in the state," he added. PTI KSU ROH