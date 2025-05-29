Siddaramaiah reviews Mangaluru law and order situation

Bengaluru, May 29 (PTI) Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Thursday reviewed the law and order situation in Mangaluru post the murder of a muslim youth and said efforts were being taken to bring communal harmony there.

The coastal district is on the boil following the murder of a youth on May 27 in Bantwal. Prohibitory orders have been clamped there till May 30.

The Chief Minister on Thursday visited Congress MLC B K Hariprasad’s residence where he had a discussion on the prevailing situation in Dakshina Kannada district.

“We had a general discussion on the prevailing situation in Mangaluru. There should be communal harmony in that region. There should not be any hatred among Hindus and Muslims. We have to bring harmony there, for which we had a discussion,” Siddaramaiah told reporters after visiting Hariprasad’s house.

He said he has asked Hariprasad to visit Mangaluru.

Regarding the revengeful killings in Dakshina Kannada, Siddaramaiah said, “We will take action as per law against anyone involved in it irrespective of how influential that person is. No one is above the law. Law alone is above all.” When asked whether anti-communal task force will be constituted, Siddaramaiah said he will discuss about it.

Siddaramaiah also said that he would hold a meeting on rain situation in the state with the deputy commissioners of districts and district Panchayat chief executive officers on Friday, which the ministers and secretaries will also attend.

Police have detained three people including prime suspects Deepak and Sumith in connection with Rahiman murder case.

The killing comes close on the heels of Hindutva activist Suhas Shetty’s murder on May 1. PTI GMS GMS ADB