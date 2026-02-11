Siddaramaiah says he, Shivakumar should abide by high command decision on leadership issue

Bengaluru, Feb 11 (PTI) Expressing displeasure about repeated media queries on the leadership change issue in the state, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Wednesday asserted that he and his deputy D K Shivakumar should abide by the Congress high command's decision on the matter.

The CM also tried to play down reports about Congress legislators planning for a foreign tour, amid ongoing power tussle between him and Shivakumar for the CM post, stating that he was not aware of it, and that they may be going personally by spending their own money.

"Can't you (media) ask anything other than this (leadership change issue)? You don't ask anything else, only this. It has been three months since you began this. Please don't ask me this again," a visibly upset Siddaramaiah told reporters here.

The CM was reacting to a question by reporters on former Congress MP and Shivakumar's brother D K Suresh's statement, with reference to the informal power-sharing pact that -- he is "still hopeful that, though delayed, the CM will keep his word." Siddaramaiah further said, "The high command is aware, they will decide. I will abide by their decision. How many times should I tell you (reporters) this?" He said, "Whether me or Shivakumar, we should abide by the high command's decision. The matter is left for the high command to decide. You (media) repeatedly ask the same thing. Don't you have anything else to ask?" When told by reporters they were only seeking his response to the statement made by Suresh, Siddaramaiah said, "Ask those who make the statement. Why do you ask me? I will abide by the high command's decision." Shivakumar, ahead of leaving for New Delhi on Tuesday, said that he has "no confusion" over the leadership issue, as he and Siddaramaiah have discussed the matter in presence of the Congress high command.

The power struggle between Shivakumar and Siddaramaiah has once again come to the fore, with the latter's son and MLC Yathindra last week insisting that his father will complete his five year team, with the party high command having given signal in this regard.

The leadership tussle within the ruling party has intensified amid speculation about a possible change of chief minister after the Congress government completed the halfway mark of its five-year term on November 20, 2025.

The speculation has been fuelled by the reported "power-sharing" arrangement between Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar at the time of the government formation in 2023.

To a question on some Congress legislators reportedly planning for a tour to Australia and New Zealand, the CM said, "If they go spending their own money, can we say no? MLAs and MLCs will be going on a foreign trip spending their own money." Asked whether he is aware of the proposed foreign tour, he said, "No, I'm not aware of it." To a query about the state budget, Siddaramaiah said, "I will announce the date after the festival (Shivaratri which is on February 15)." Siddaramaiah, who also holds the finance portfolio, is holding a series of pre-budget meetings with various departments.

The 2026-27 Budget is likely to be presented in March, according to official sources. This would be Siddaramaiah's record 17th budget. PTI KSU KH