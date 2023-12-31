Siddaramaiah says party high command has summoned him to discuss Lok Sabha polls

Bengaluru, Dec 31 (PTI) Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Sunday said the Congress high command has summoned him to Delhi to discuss the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Advertisment

"I have been summoned to Delhi. Mostly, they have called me to discuss the parliament elections," Siddaramaiah told reporters.

To a query on the appointments of boards and corporations chairperson, the chief minister said the government is finalising the list.

"Earlier we thought of appointing MLAs first but now there is a demand to pick party workers as well. So, we are making a list," he added. PTI GMS ANE