Siddaramaiah says plane crash very unfortunate, painful incident

Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Thursday called the Air India plane crash as "very unfortunate" incident and prayed for the safety of passengers onboard the flight.

Air India flight AI 171 from Ahmedabad to London, Gatwick, on Thursday, was involved in a crash shortly after takeoff, outside the airport.

In a social media post on 'X', Siddaramaiah said, "Deeply shocked to learn that an Air India flight with over 200 passengers has met with an accident in Ahmedabad, Gujarat." "This is a deeply distressing development. Praying for everyone's safety and hoping that all those affected receive timely help and care," he said.

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar expressed condolences to the victims of the crash, in a post on 'X', even as many are feared dead in the crash.

Deeply shocked and saddened by the tragic accident of the Ahmedabad-London flight during take off in Ahmedabad. My deepest condolences to everyone affected, especially the families enduring this unimaginable loss. My thoughts and prayers are with all those impacted on the ground… — DK Shivakumar (@DKShivakumar) June 12, 2025

Leader of Opposition in the Karnataka Legislative Assembly R Ashoka said he is devastated by the news of the flight crash in Ahmedabad, in a post on 'X'.