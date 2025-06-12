Siddaramaiah says plane crash very unfortunate & painful moment

Bengaluru, Jun 12 (PTI) Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Thursday called the Air India plane crash as "very unfortunate" incident and prayed for the safety of passengers onboard the flight.

Air India flight AI 171 from Ahmedabad to London, Gatwick, on Thursday, was involved in a crash shortly after takeoff, outside the airport.

In a social media post on 'X', Siddaramaiah said, "Deeply shocked to learn that an Air India flight with over 200 passengers has met with an accident in Ahmedabad, Gujarat." "This is a deeply distressing development. Praying for everyone's safety and hoping that all those affected receive timely help and care," he said. PTI AMP ADB