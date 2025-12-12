Siddaramaiah, Shivakumar condole death of Shivraj Patil

Bengaluru, Dec 12 (PTI) Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Friday condoled the death of Senior Congress leader and former Union Home minister Shivraj Patil, saying that his journey from public service to high constitutional offices remains an inspiration.

Former speaker of Lok Sabha, Patil (90), breathed his last at his home in Maharashtra's Latur on Friday morning after a brief illness, family sources said.

Taking to the social media platform 'X', Siddaramaiah said deeply saddened by the passing of Shivraj Patil.

"A distinguished parliamentarian and a scholar of the Constitution, he upheld democratic values with dignity, calmness and integrity throughout his public life. From grassroots public service to the highest constitutional offices, his journey remains an inspiration," he said.

My heartfelt condolences to his family, friends and admirers. May his soul rest in peace, he added.

Deputy chief minister D K Shivakumar also condoled Patil's death, saying he brought dignity, restraint, and thoughtful deliberation to every role he held.

"Saddened to learn about the passing of veteran statesman Shivraj Patil. From his years in Parliament to his tenure as Home Minister and Governor, his long and distinguished journey in public service earned him admiration across political lines," he said.

"My heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones. Om Shanti," he added. PTI AMP ADB