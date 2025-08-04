Siddaramaiah, Shivakumar condole Shibu Soren's demise

Bengaluru, Aug 4 (PTI) Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Monday condoled the death of former CM of Jharkhand, Shibu Soren, and said he was a towering figure in India's tribal rights movement.

As the founding leader of Jharkhand Mukti Morcha, he dedicated his life to the creation of a separate Jharkhand and the upliftment of Adivasi communities, the chief minister said.

"Deeply saddened by the passing of Shri Shibu Soren-former Chief Minister of Jharkhand, former Union Minister, and a towering figure in India's tribal rights movement. My heartfelt condolences to Jharkhand CM @HemantSorenJMM, his family, and the people of Jharkhand in this moment of grief. His contributions to public life will be remembered with respect and gratitude," Siddaramaiah said in a post on 'X'.

Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar said he was deeply saddened by the passing of seasoned political leader, JMM founder and former CM of Jharkhand, Shibu Soren.

"His life was a powerful journey of struggle, courage, and commitment to the rights of tribal communities. Generations will remember his voice and vision. My thoughts and prayers are with @HemantSorenJMM and the entire family. Om Shanti," he said in a post in 'X'.

Soren breathed his last at a private hospital in New Delhi while undergoing treatment for kidney-related problems. PTI AMP KH