Siddaramaiah, Shivakumar meet Congress high command over Bengaluru stampede

New Delhi: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Tuesday met Congress leaders Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi here to discuss the June 4 stampede incident in Bengaluru that left 11 people dead.

Congress president Kharge had sought a detailed report on the stampede.

"CM and Deputy CM have come to meet the high command to discuss the RCB incident. The party high command has called them," state PWD Minister Satish Jarkiholi told reporters here.

Jarkiholi said an investigation is underway to determine if there was negligence on the government's part.

"The truth will be known after the investigation report is finalised," he said.

The minister said he was in the national capital to meet Union ministers and discuss state projects.

Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar met the party chief at Indira Bhawan. They are also likely to meet Union ministers on state issues.

The Congress government in the state has come under sharp criticism in the wake of the incident, with opposition BJP and JD(S) holding both CM and Deputy CM directly responsible and demanding their resignation.

The stampede outside the Chinnaswamy Stadium led to 11 deaths and injured 56 people as crowds gathered for Royal Challengers Bengaluru's (RCB) IPL victory celebrations.

Siddaramaiah has distanced himself from the incident, saying he was informed late and that the government did not organise the stadium event.

The tragedy has sparked a controversy, with the Opposition demanding accountability and calling for a special Assembly session to discuss the incident.

BJP leaders have strongly criticised the state government, holding the chief minister and deputy chief minister directly responsible for it.