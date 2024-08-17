Siddaramaiah should fight MUDA scam individually, not as CM: BJP MP Siroya

Bengaluru, Aug 17 (PTI) The BJP MP Lahar Singh Siroya on Saturday said the MUDA scam is a personal allegation against Siddaramaiah and he should fight it as an individual and not as the Karnataka Chief Minister.

In a post on ‘X’, Siroya asked the Chief Minister not to involve the state machinery.

“The #MUDAScam is a purely personal allegation against Shri @siddaramaiah, his wife and family. It is about private land they own. He should fight it as an individual, not as CM by involving the state government machinery. Am sure CM knows the difference," the BJP Rajya Sabha member said.

The MUDA case pertains to the allotment of alternative sites to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s wife Parvathi in Mysuru city upmarket for the 'illegal acquisition’ of three acres and 16 guntas of land in a remote corner of Mysuru. PTI GMS GMS SS