Siddaramaiah slams EC for colluding with Centre to 'strangle' democratic system

Bengaluru, Nov 5 (PTI) Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Wednesday accused the Election Commission of colluding with the BJP-led union government to "strangle" the very democratic system it is meant to safeguard, citing Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's allegations about 25 lakh fake entries in the Haryana poll list.

The CM also called on Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar to refrain from attempting to protect his "masters" and admit the truth.

The Haryana assembly polls last year were "stolen", Gandhi alleged on Wednesday, citing electoral list data to claim that 25 lakh entries were fake and the Election Commission colluded with the BJP to make the party win.

"Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, has once again exposed the dark face of systematic electoral malpractice in India's election system," Siddaramaiah said in a post on 'X'.

Having earlier revealed large-scale voter fraud in Mahadevapura and Aland Assembly constituencies of Karnataka, Gandhi has now presented documented evidence showing how the entire election result in Haryana was manipulated, he said.

"These records demonstrate how the Election Commission, which is supposed to protect democracy through transparent and impartial elections, has instead colluded with the Union Government to strangle the very democratic system it is meant to safeguard," he added.

Earlier in the day, Gandhi addressed a press conference in New Delhi, during which he put up a presentation to back his claims.

Alleging that the elaborate plan included a Brazilian model whose photograph was used 22 times in 10 booths in Haryana's Rai assembly constituency during the 2024 assembly elections, the former Congress chief said, that the poll panel launched 'Operation Sarkar Chori' to convert the landslide victory of his party into a loss in the state.

Noting that in the Maharashtra and Karnataka Assembly elections, the BJP and the Election Commission had created fake voters using Indian citizens' identities, Siddaramaiah said in Haryana, they went a step further - even using the identity of a Brazilian model for their voter fraud - a testament to their shamelessness.

"This time, India's democratic reputation is certain to suffer humiliation at the international level," he said.

Over five lakh fake voters were created, and more than one lakh votes were stolen using tampered or unidentifiable photographs. "In total, over 25 lakh fraudulent votes were cast in the Haryana Assembly elections - meaning that one out of every eight votes polled was fake," he said.

Pointing out that almost every pre-election survey had predicted a defeat for the BJP in Haryana and the people were determined to oust the BJP government, the CM said Gandhi has now provided a clear explanation of how the BJP still managed to secure a majority and form the government.

"Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar - who had been evading questions, denying allegations, and even absurdly demanding that the accusers take an oath - must, at least this time, refrain from attempting to protect his masters. He should admit the truth and atone for his misdeeds through the legal process," he added.

In September, Gandhi had accused CEC Kumar of protecting those who "destroyed democracy" and cited data from the Aland assembly constituency in Karnataka to claim that votes of Congress supporters were being systematically deleted ahead of elections.

In August, citing data from the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, he claimed that over one lakh votes were "stolen" through manipulation in Mahadevapura assembly segment in Karnataka. PTI KSU KH