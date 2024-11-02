Siddaramaiah slams Karnataka BJP chief Vijayendra, rakes up corruption issue

Bengaluru, Nov 2 (PTI) Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Saturday asked state BJP chief B Y Vijayendra to have a discussion with his disgruntled party leaders before challenging him to a debate.

As a war of words erupted between the two over Congress' pre-poll guarantees taking a toll on its financial health, Siddaramaiah reminded Vijayendra about a BJP leader's statement that his father B S Yediyurappa became the chief minister by paying money to the BJP high command.

"Before debating with me, have a round of discussion with your own party leaders Basanagouda Patil Yatnal and Ramesh Jarakiholi," Siddaramaiah said in a post on X.

"You have given two thousand crore rupees to the BJP high command to make your revered father the chief minister..!! You gave a few more crores of rupees to make you party president..!! Your leader himself has accused that. Discuss with them first," the chief minister said in the post.

Siddaramaiah was reacting to Vijayendra's claim on X that there has been no development in the one-and-a- half years of Congress rule in Karnataka which saw only widespread corruption.

Exploitation of the downtrodden and atrocities on women have increased under the Congress government, Vijayendra alleged. PTI GMS ARI