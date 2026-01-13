Siddaramaiah to meet Rahul Gandhi in Mysuru, says Parameshwara

Bengaluru, Jan 13 (PTI) Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara on Tuesday said that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will meet Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in Mysuru during the latter's transit visit on his way to Tamil Nadu, and that will be a "cordial meeting".

Speaking to reporters here, Parameshwara said the party leadership in the state remains in regular touch with senior leaders at the national level.

"Our party leader and Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will meet Rahul Gandhi during his transit visit to Mysuru en route to Tamil Nadu. It is just a cordial meeting," he said.

Rahul Gandhi will be in Mysuru on Tuesday afternoon, Congress sources told PTI.

Responding to a question on whether he too would meet Rahul Gandhi, the Home Minister said such interactions depend on necessity.

"I will go if there is a necessity. Otherwise, why should I go unnecessarily?" he said.

Parameshwara dismissed any suggestion of differences within the party and said he has no hesitation in meeting senior Congress leaders whenever required.

"There is no problem in meeting Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge or Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. I can meet them whenever there is a need," he added. PTI GMS ADB