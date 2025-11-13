Siddaramaiah to release Shivakumar's book 'Neerina Hejje' on Nov 14

Bengaluru, Nov 13 (PTI) Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will release the book 'Neerina Hejje' (Foot Prints of Water) authored by Deputy CM and Water Resource Minister D K Shivakumar on November 14.

The book throws light on history, challenges and opportunities for Karnataka's water resources, the Deputy CM's office said on Thursday.

The event is scheduled to be held at Banquet Hall, Vidhana Soudha.

Ministers H K Patil, M B Patil, N S Boseraju, Senior Advocate of Supreme Court Mohan V Kataraki will be chief guests for the programme, the statement said. PTI KSU KH