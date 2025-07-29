Siddaramaiah to visit Delhi on Aug 1, 2 to attend various events

Bengaluru, Jul 29 (PTI) Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will be in New Delhi on August 1 and 2 to participate in various programmes, his office said on Tuesday.

This will be the chief minister's fourth trip to the national capital since June. On July 25, he attended the "Bhagidari Nyay Sammelan" organised by the AICC Backward Class unit.

On August 1, the Department of Information and Technology is organising a "Bridge to Bengaluru" programme at a hotel in Delhi at 6 pm. The CM will participate, which will be attended by ambassadors from various countries, the CMO said in a statement.

"Bridge to Bengaluru" is said to be a dialogue with diplomats on global innovation alliance for technology, as a prelude to the state government's flagship technology forum, 'Bengaluru Tech Summit 2025'.

On August 2, at 9.30 am, Siddaramaiah will participate in a seminar on social justice, Dr B R Ambedkar's farsightedness, organised by the AICC Law, Human Rights and Right to Information Department at Vigyan Bhawan.

AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge, Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and other senior leaders will participate. After the inauguration, the CM will deliver a speech on social justice at 11.30 am, the statement said. PTI KSU KH