Siddaramaiah unveils logo of 'Gandhi Bharat' programme in Belagavi during winter session

Belagavi (Karnataka) Dec 9 (PTI) On the first day of the winter session, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah unveiled the logo of the "Gandhi Bharat" programme at Suvarna Vidhana Soudha in Belagavi on Monday.

Advertisment

The programme is being organised throughout the current year as part of the centenary celebrations of the Congress session held in Belagavi in 1924 under the presidency of Mahatma Gandhi, officials said.

According to an official statement, the "Gandhi Bharat" programme will be launched in Belagavi on December 26. Various events will be conducted across the state until October 2, 2025.

The 1924 Congress session in Belagavi holds the distinction of being the only session presided over by Mahatma Gandhi.

Advertisment

"On this occasion, people of all ages, including children and youth, will be educated about Gandhi's life, struggles, and the freedom movement, including his principles of patriotism, truth, non-violence, economic thoughts, and Swaraj," the statement said.

The government is organising programmes to highlight issues such as the "eradication of untouchability", among others, it added. PTI AMP SSK ADB