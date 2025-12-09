Siddaramaiah unveils world's second largest khadi national flag at Belagavi

Belagavi (Karnataka), Dec 9 (PTI) Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Tuesday unveiled the world's second-largest khadi national flag at the Suvarna Vidhana Soudha here, stating that the Indian tricolour is not merely a khadi cloth but a symbol of the nation's pride and self-respect.

The state government said this was the "second largest" khadi national flag. The largest such tricolour was reportedly displayed in Leh in 2021.

Addressing the gathering after unveiling the flag here, Siddaramaiah recalled that the tricolour was adopted during the freedom movement.

"It is not just khadi fabric, but a symbol of India's pride and dignity. The flag contains three colours and the Ashoka Chakra. The saffron, white and green colours convey messages of national pride, economy, sacrifice and peace, while inspiring patriotism among Indians," Siddaramaiah said.

He added that white represents peace and truth, green symbolises prosperity, and the Ashoka Chakra signifies the country's continuous economic progress and equal opportunities for all.

"We must respect the national flag and view it with pride. Everyone should nurture patriotism," he said.

He congratulated Legislative Assembly Speaker U T Khader and the family members of Vinod Kumar Revappa Bammanna of Kamalapur in Kalaburagi district, who donated the flag.

On this occasion, the chief minister said it was important to remember those who fought and sacrificed for the nation.

"Under the leadership of Mahatma Gandhi, the freedom struggle was waged. Gandhi had presided over the Congress session in Belagavi. As it completes 100 years, a statue of Mahatma Gandhi has been installed next to the Suvarna Soudha," he noted.

He said humans must love one another and not hate, adding that only then can an equitable society be built; otherwise, building a secular nation becomes difficult.

"We must all be patriots. India is home to many castes and religions, and it is essential that we all uphold secularism," he said.

Noting that it has been over 75 years since Independence, the chief minister stressed the need to introspect on how far the country has achieved fraternity, patriotism and a humane society.

"Without these values, it is impossible to live as human beings. This mindset must grow among students and youth," he said, adding that his government is ensuring that the Preamble of the Constitution drafted by Babasaheb Ambedkar is read in schools and colleges. PTI AMP SA