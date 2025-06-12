Siddaramaiah urges Andhra CM to lift ban on entry of Totapuri Mangoes from K’taka

Bengaluru, June 12 (PTI) Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has urged his Andhra Pradesh counterpart Chandrababu Naidu to withdraw the ban on entry of 'Totapuri' Mangoes from Karnataka into Chittoor district.

In a letter dated June 11, the CM said such unilateral actions, taken without prior consultation or coordination, run contrary to the spirit of cooperative federalism. He also expressed concerns that the move could lead to avoidable tension and retaliatory measures, and disruption of the inter-state movement of commodities.

Karnataka Chief Secretary Shalini Rajneesh had on June 10 written to her counterpart in Andhra Pradesh K Vijayanand requesting him to revoke the ban.

Farmers in Srinivasapura, a major mango growing belt in Kolar district, bordering Andhra Pradesh, held protests and observed a taluk-level bandh on Wednesday, demanding a support price for mangoes and withdrawal of ban imposed by the neighbouring state.

“I am writing to convey my deep concern over an order reportedly issued by the District Collector of Chittoor on June 7, imposing a ban on the entry of Totapuri mangoes from other States into the district. I understand that multidisciplinary enforcement teams comprising officials from the Revenue, Police, Forest, and Marketing Departments have been deployed at the inter-State check-posts adjoining Tamil Nadu and Karnataka to implement this directive,” Siddaramaiah said.

Noting the considerable hardship caused to mango growers in Karnataka, particularly those in the border regions cultivating Totapuri mangoes in substantial quantities, he said these farmers have long relied on the robust linkages with Chittoor-based processing and pulp extraction units to sell their produce.

“The current restriction has disrupted this well-established supply chain and threatens significant post-harvest losses, directly impacting the livelihoods of thousands of farmers,” he said.

“I am also concerned that this may lead to avoidable tension and retaliatory measures, with stakeholders already expressing discontent that could potentially disrupt the inter-State movement of vegetables and other agricultural commodities.” Seeking Naidu’s intervention into the matter, the CM urged him to issue necessary directions to the authorities in Chittoor district for the immediate revocation of the said order.

"I trust that you will treat this issue with the seriousness it warrants, and take swift steps to restore the seamless movement of agricultural produce in the interest of farmer welfare," he added.