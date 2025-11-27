Siddaramaiah will complete 5 yrs as CM, no allegations against him: Yathindra

Mysuru, Nov 27 (PTI) Expressing confidence that Siddaramaiah will complete a full five-year term as chief minister, his son and Congress MLC Yathindra Siddaramaiah on Thursday pointed out that there are no complaints against his father, nor is he involved in any scams.

Asserting that Siddaramaiah is running a good administration and has the backing of MLAs, he said the Congress high command will decide on the demand from some sections for the CM change.

The power tussle within the ruling party has intensified amid speculation about chief minister change in the state after the Congress government reached the halfway mark of its five-year term on November 20 in the backdrop of an alleged "power-sharing" agreement involving Siddaramaiah and Deputy CM D K Shivakumar in 2023.

"Whatever the high command decides is final. So it won't be right on our part to comment before the high command says anything," Yathindra told reporters here in response to a question on CM change.

Asked whether Siddaramaiah will be CM for five years, he said as a party worker and MLC, he doesn't see a situation for CM change, because there is no complaint against the chief minister, nor is he involved in any scam.

"Also he is giving good administration. The MLAs are also in his favour. So, I don't see a need for change. But some are asking for a CM post for another person. It has to be decided by the high command. It won't be right on our part to share our opinion. Everyone will abide by the high command's decision," he added.

According to Yathindra, in the current situation, he personally feels that Siddaramaiah will complete five years.

Asked about Vokkaliga seer Nirmalanandanatha Swamiji's statement that Shivakumar should become the next chief minister, he said the Congress party will have to decide who should be the CM and he wouldn't like to react to others commenting on the matter.

The MLC also said that he was not aware of any power-sharing agreement and no one had told him about it.

Responding to a question on Shivakumar's politically loaded statement that "keeping the word is the biggest power," Yathindra said he was not aware of the context in which the former had said it.

"He (CM) will keep his word. He will abide by the word he has given to the high command. Everyone will also do the same. Whoever it is," he said.

Asked as to what was the word given, he said, "I don't know, you should ask him." Shivakumar's statement on "keeping the word" came amidst speculation that Shivakumar wants Siddaramaiah to keep his word by stepping down and allowing him to take over as the CM, after the government completed two-and-a-half years. PTI KSU KH