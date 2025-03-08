Siddaramaiah will continue as CM, present next budget: Karnataka Minister Rajanna

Haveri (Karnataka), Mar 8 (PTI) Amid speculations over a leadership change in Karnataka, state Cooperation Minister K N Rajanna on Saturday said that incumbent Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, who also holds the finance portfolio, will continue in the post and present the state budget next year as well.

However, he said the final decision regarding a change in leadership rests with the Congress high command.

Siddaramaiah presented his record 16th budget on Friday.

"He (Siddaramaiah) will present the next budget (2026-27) and the one after that (2027-28). There is no doubt about it. If there are any doubts or changes, they will be per the high command’s decision," said Rajanna, who is considered close to Siddaramaiah.

Speaking to reporters, he stated, "We have all expressed hope that he should continue as CM, but ultimately, the high command will decide." There has been speculation in Karnataka’s political circles, particularly within the ruling Congress party, about a leadership change later this year under a "rotational chief minister" or "power-sharing" formula.

Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar, a strong contender for the Chief Minister’s post, has made no secret of his ambition to lead the state.

When reporters in Kalaburagi asked Shivakumar who would present the next budget, he simply responded, "Siddaramaiah is the Chief Minister…" A section of Congress leaders has been advocating for Shivakumar to take over as the CM soon, while several ministers and leaders close to Siddaramaiah have consistently dismissed any possibility of a leadership change, asserting that he will complete his full five-year term.

After the Assembly election results were declared in May 2023, there was stiff competition between Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar for the Chief Minister’s post. The Congress eventually convinced Shivakumar to take up the Deputy Chief Minister role.

At the time, there were reports of a compromise based on a "rotational Chief Minister" formula, under which Shivakumar would assume the role after two and a half years. However, this arrangement has never been officially confirmed by the party. PTI KSU SSK ROH