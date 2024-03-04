Siddaramaiah will remain Karnataka CM for full five years, says his son Yathindra

Hassan, Mar 4 (PTI) Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s son Yathindra on Monday said he believes that his father will complete his full tenure of five years in office.

Amid claims about an agreement that Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar would replace Siddaramaiah after two-and-a-half years, he told reporters here that “those are all speculations".

Replying to a question on the rumoured change of guard after the Lok Sabha election, he asserted," There is nothing like that, Our government will complete its five-year term." On a specific question about whether Siddaramaiah would complete his five year term as chief minister, the former Congress MLA said, “That is my belief, yes.” When asked about some MLAs allegedly supporting DCM Shivakumar's claim to the chief minister's seat, Yathindra said it's been the case with other governments too.

“During the BJP rule, there were many aspirants to the post of chief minister, and their supporters were also saying the same. But it is every party’s responsibility to give a stable government. Our Congress party will be committed to it,” he stressed.

Ever since the Congress government came to power, there have been claims and counter claims within a section of the party that Siddaramaiah may have to make way for Shivakumar after two-and-a-half years of this dispensation.

Siddaramaiah was sworn in as chief minister on May 20, 2023 after the Congress posted a landslide victory ousting the BJP from power.

There was stiff competition between Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar for the CM's post after the assembly election results came out in May this year. The Congress managed to convince Shivakumar to accept the post of deputy chief minister.

At the time, there were some reports that a compromise had been reached, according to which Shivakumar would become CM after two-and-half years, but this has not been officially confirmed by the party. PTI GMS GMS ANE