Siddaramaiah writes to PM Modi on MSP for toor dal

Bengaluru, Dec 9 (PTI) Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to immediately approve MSP procurement of toor dal through two central agencies, and ensure immediate operational deployment across the state's major procurement centers before peak arrivals begin.

He warned that any further postponement at this critical juncture will inevitably lead to farmer unrest, price collapse, and a serious breakdown of trust in Minimum Support Price (MSP) as a viable public policy instrument.

In a letter to Prime Minister Modi dated December 8 and shared with the media on Tuesday, Siddaramaiah recalled that the Government of Karnataka has already submitted a formal proposal seeking immediate approval for MSP-based procurement of toor dal through National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation of India (NAFED) and National Cooperative Consumers' Federation Of India Limited (NCCF).

"However, we are still awaiting a response from the Union Government, even as market arrivals are approaching rapidly," he stated.

In the letter, Siddaramaiah pointed out that during the current Kharif season (2025-26), toor dal has been sown across approximately 16.80 lakh hectares in Karnataka, with an expected production of over 12.60 lakh metric tonnes.

"The crop represents the backbone of income for farmers across major growing districts including Kalaburagi, Yadgir, Bidar, Raichur, Vijayapura, Koppal, Belagavi, Ballari, Vijayanagara, Bagalkote, Kolar, Chikkaballapura and Chitradurga, regions that embody both the agrarian strength and resilience of our State," he stated.

According to Siddaramaiah, at present, the modal market prices are ranging between Rs 5,830 and Rs 6,700 per quintal, while the MSP announced for toor dal for 2025-26 stands at nearly 28,000 per quintal.

Peak arrivals are expected between December 2025 and January 2026, but the Union Government will open the procurement centres only in February and March.

"It is evident that farmers are staring at a serious income shock, unless timely and decisive intervention is undertaken by the union government," the CM stated.

Siddaramaiah further noted that when the market price falls below MSP, it is not merely a question of economics; it is a question of trust between the farmer and the state.

Farmers have sown their crops trusting the MSP assurance given by the Centre, he said.

"Every day of delay is pushing Karnataka's farmers closer to distress sales, debt traps and irreversible financial damage," he added.

He stated that when farmers suffer because of delayed procurement, the damage is not confined to one season, it "erodes confidence" in public institutions themselves.

Karnataka's farmers were demanding only the rightful enforcement of a price already declared by the Government of India.

"I therefore urge you, with utmost seriousness and urgency, to, immediately approve MSP procurement of toor dal through NAFED and NCCF, and ensure immediate operational deployment across Karnataka's major procurement centers before peak arrivals begin," he stated.

Stressing that Karnataka has always stood at the forefront of national food security, Siddaramaiah said this is not merely an administrative decision.

"It is a moral test of our collective commitment to those who feed India. I expect an immediate and decisive response from the Union Government in the larger interest of farmers, federal cooperation, and national food security," he added. PTI AMP SA