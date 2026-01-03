Siddha a holistic, preventive and sustainable healthcare system for modern world: VP

New Delhi, Jan 3 (PTI) India's traditional systems of medicine, including Siddha and Ayurveda, are not relics of the past but living traditions that continue to contribute significantly to the health and well-being of millions in the country and across the globe, Vice President C P Radhakrishnan said on Saturday.

He inaugurated the 9th Siddha Day celebrations at Kalaivanar Arangam, Chennai, underscoring its relevance as a comprehensive, preventive and sustainable healthcare system in the contemporary world.

Addressing a distinguished gathering of policymakers, practitioners, academicians and students, he highlighted Siddha's strong philosophical foundations, scientific depth and its holistic integration of body, mind and nature.

He noted that Siddha medicine is among the country's most ancient and profound medical traditions, rooted in knowledge accumulated over thousands of years, and emphasised its holistic approach that promotes harmony between body, mind and the natural environment.

Appreciating the exhibition and presentations on ancient palm-leaf manuscripts, classical texts and medicinal herbs, the vice president lauded the extraordinary efforts of scholars and institutions in preserving and rediscovering India's traditional medical heritage.

Radhakrishnan observed that due to historical neglect and inadequate documentation, many invaluable texts were at risk of dilution or loss, and stressed the need for sustained efforts in systematic collection, conservation and research to safeguard this knowledge for future generations.

He further highlighted Siddha medicine's emphasis on preventive care, lifestyle management and addressing diseases at their root cause, noting its growing relevance in today's fast-paced lifestyle marked by stress and unhealthy habits.

While acknowledging the advances made by modern medicine in diagnostics, Radhakrishnan emphasised that traditional systems such as Siddha play a crucial role in long-term healing and restoring balance, and called upon practitioners to strengthen public confidence through responsible and evidence-based practice.

Encouraging young scholars and students, the vice president expressed confidence that sustained research in Siddha medicine could lead to major scientific breakthroughs, including permanent cures for presently incurable diseases.

He urged that research scholars be extended all possible financial support to enable uninterrupted pursuit of advanced studies, and expressed hope that future generations of researchers would bring global recognition to India's traditional medical knowledge systems.

The inaugural ceremony was attended by Prataprao Jadhav, Minister of State (Independent charge), Ministry of Ayush and Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Addressing the gathering, Jadhav stated that Siddha medicine embodies an advanced understanding of health, nature, and consciousness, making it highly relevant to modern holistic healthcare.

He said that under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India's traditional systems of medicine have witnessed transformative growth, particularly after the establishment of the Ministry of Ayush in 2014.

The minister emphasised major milestones achieved in Siddha education and research, including infrastructure expansion at the National Institute of Siddha, skill-oriented and technology-enabled training programmes, and strong research outputs by the Central Council for Research in Siddha.

Jadhav noted that the inclusion of Siddha Morbidity Codes in WHO ICD-11 and the forthcoming WHO international standard terminologies would firmly place Siddha on the global healthcare map.

Highlighting global outreach, the minister referred to international collaborations, WHO-led initiatives, and academic exchanges that have enhanced Siddha's global footprint.

He reaffirmed the government's commitment to making Siddha evidence-based, globally acknowledged, and accessible to all, while preserving its classical integrity. PTI PLB SKY SKY